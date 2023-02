ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Quail Street from Bradford Street to West Street will be closed starting Tuesday, February 14 at 7 a.m. for water main repairs. According to the Albany Water Department, the road will be closed through Friday, or until repairs are finished.

Drivers should avoid the area and find other routes. CDTA will be rerouting the route 100 bus line around the closure, said the water department. You can view the CDTA website for the updated information.