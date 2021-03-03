Parking, transportation information for Washington Ave. Armory vaccination site

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Where can I park? How do I get there? Albany Police Department released information about parking and transportation for those visiting the Washington Avenue Armory site for their COVID vaccine appointments.

Most important to know, for those who have vaccination appointments, parking will not be available directly at the Armory. On-street parking in front of the Washington Avenue Armory will be strictly prohibited. These spaces are designated for the OGS Parking Lot shuttle.

Instead, parking will be available nearby at the New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Elk Street Parking Lot. Note that the entrance to this lot is on Spruce Street. Police say there are several hundred parking spaces available in this lot with a number of handicap parking spaces also available.

Police add that there will be a limited number of on-street handicap parking spaces available on Washington Avenue opposite the Armory. These spaces will be clearly labeled and monitored.

Two ways of getting to the Armory from the parking lot:

The Armory is a 4-5 minute from the lot to the building.

CDTA will be running a trolley shuttle to and from the parking lot. This shuttle will run a continuous loop during the operating hours.

I’m not from Albany, how do I find the parking lot?

Drivers traveling from outside of Albany from the east, west or north should use Interstate 787 southbound to Exit 4B – Clinton Avenue. Once off the exit, continue straight on Clinton Avenue and make a left on Lark Street. Proceed to take a left onto Spruce Street and the parking lot will be a short distance down the road on the right.

Drivers traveling from outside of Albany from the south should use I-787 northbound to Exit 4 – Downtown Albany, Quay Street. Continue on Quay Street to the Clinton Avenue ramp. Once on the ramp, continue straight on Clinton Avenue and make a left on Lark Street. Once on Lark Street, take a left onto Spruce Street and the parking lot is a short distance down the road on the right.

Motorists traveling from inside of the City of Albany should follow posted signs directing drivers to the Elk Street Parking Lot via Lark Street to Spruce Street.

All posted on street parking restrictions and metered parking spaces will be enforced per the parking regulations displayed on each roadway. Vehicles in violation are subject to ticketing/or tow.