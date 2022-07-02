ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department (APD) has announced upcoming no-parking restrictions, road closures, and suggested Egress Routes map for Albany’s 4th of July celebration at the Empire State Plaza. Vehicles in violations are subject to ticketing and/or tow

Parking Restrictions:

Monday, July 4 from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

State Street, both sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street.

Madison Avenue, both sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street.

Madison Place, North Side from Eagle Street to Philip Street.

Elm Street, north side from Eagle Street to Grand Street.

Philip Street, east side from Madison Ave to Warren Street.

Bleecker Street, south side from Philip Place to Eagle Street.

Washington Avenue, north side from Eagle Street to S. Swan Street.

Washington Avenue, south side from S. Swan Street east to opposite N. Hawk Street.

Washington Avenue, north side from S. Swan Street west to 111 Washington Avenue.

N. Hawk Street, east & West sides from Washington Avenue to Elk Street.

Beginning on Monday, July 4 at 5 a.m. until Tuesday, July 5 at 6 a.m.

Upper Lincoln Park is all roadways between Delaware Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. This includes the roadway adjacent to TOAST School and near the tennis courts, basketball courts, and spray pool (Sunshine School)

Road Closures:

Beginning on Monday, July 4 at 5 a.m. until Tuesday, July 5 at 9 a.m.

Closed to ALL Traffic: Upper Lincoln Park roadways between Delaware Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. (TOAST School roadway, roadway to tennis courts, basketball courts, spray pool, and sunshine school building)

Closed for all except for local and emergency traffic:

Madison Place between Eagle Street and Philip Street.

Philip Street between Madison Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.

Elm Street between Eagle Street and Grand Street.

Wilbur Street between Philip Street and Grand Street.

Bleecker Place between Philip Street and Eagle Street.

Myrtle Avenue between Eagle Street and Grand Street.

Closed to all but event and emergency vehicles:

Madison Avenue between S. Swan Street and Eagle Street.

State Street between S. Swan Street and Eagle Street.

Park Street between Lancaster Street and State Street.

CDTA will have several buses available for use for those who choose not to bring their vehicle to the event. Busses will be staged on Washington Avenue in the area of the NYS Capitol. CDTA will have staff on-site to assist in selecting the correct bus

Several Egress Routes have been identified for traffic leaving the fireworks event below:

Additional closures may be necessary based on traffic volumes and delays. APD will be on-site throughout the event to assist with traffic control.