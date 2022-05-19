ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge will be held on Thursday, May 19 starting at 6:25 p.m. The event will cause several parking restrictions and road closures.
According to officials, most roadways will be open to traffic by 8:00 p.m. Officials said all closed roadways will be re-opened to traffic following the conclusion of the race.
Parking Restrictions – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.:
- Both sides of all roadways in Washington Park
- Both sides of Madison Avenue from Eagle Street to South Lake Avenue
- Both sides of South Lake Avenue from Madison Avenue to Western Avenue
- Both sides of Western Avenue from South Lake Avenue to Washington Avenue
- Both sides of Sprauge Place from Western Avenue to State Street
- Eastside of South Swan Street from Jefferson Street to Madison Avenue
- Eastside of South Swan Street from Madison Ave north five spaces
- Westside of South Swan Street from Madison Avenue to Hamilton Street
- Southside of State Street from Empire State Plaza entrance west six spaces
Road Closures:
- All Washington Park-all roadways from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
- Madison Avenue from Eagle Street to South Swan Street from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.
- Madison Avenue from South Street to South Lake Avenue from 4 to 8:00 p.m.
Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker. You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!
Roadways will be closed from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.:
- South Swan Street from Elm Street to Hamilton Street
- Dove Street from Hamilton Street to Jefferson Street
- Lark Street from Hamilton Street to Madison Avenue
- Delaware Avenue from Jefferson Street to Madison Avenue
- Knox Street from Dana Avenue to Madison Avenue
- South Lake Avenue from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue
- Hudson Avenue from Quail Street to South Lake Avenue
- Elberon Place from Quail Street to South Lake Avenue
- Western Avenue from Cortland Place to Washington Avenue (Sprague Place)
- Thurlow Terrace from Western Avenue to the Dead End
- Englewood Place from Western Avenue to the Dead End
- Robin Street from Washington Avenue to Western Avenue
- Sprague Place from Western Avenue to State Street
- State Street from Robin Street to Henry Johnson Boulevard
- Willett Street from Madison Avenue to State Street
- Lancaster Street from Lark Street to Willett Street
- Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street
- Jefferson Street from Dove Street to South Swan Street