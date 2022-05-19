ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge will be held on Thursday, May 19 starting at 6:25 p.m. The event will cause several parking restrictions and road closures.

According to officials, most roadways will be open to traffic by 8:00 p.m. Officials said all closed roadways will be re-opened to traffic following the conclusion of the race.



Parking Restrictions – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.:

Both sides of all roadways in Washington Park

Both sides of Madison Avenue from Eagle Street to South Lake Avenue

Both sides of South Lake Avenue from Madison Avenue to Western Avenue

Both sides of Western Avenue from South Lake Avenue to Washington Avenue

Both sides of Sprauge Place from Western Avenue to State Street

Eastside of South Swan Street from Jefferson Street to Madison Avenue

Eastside of South Swan Street from Madison Ave north five spaces

Westside of South Swan Street from Madison Avenue to Hamilton Street

Southside of State Street from Empire State Plaza entrance west six spaces

Road Closures:

All Washington Park-all roadways from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Madison Avenue from Eagle Street to South Swan Street from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Madison Avenue from South Street to South Lake Avenue from 4 to 8:00 p.m.

Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker. You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!

Roadways will be closed from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.: