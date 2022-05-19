ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge will be held on Thursday, May 19 starting at 6:25 p.m. The event will cause several parking restrictions and road closures.

According to officials, most roadways will be open to traffic by 8:00 p.m. Officials said all closed roadways will be re-opened to traffic following the conclusion of the race. 

 
Parking Restrictions – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.:

  • Both sides of all roadways in Washington Park
  • Both sides of Madison Avenue from Eagle Street to South Lake Avenue
  • Both sides of South Lake Avenue from Madison Avenue to Western Avenue
  • Both sides of Western Avenue from South Lake Avenue to Washington Avenue
  • Both sides of Sprauge Place from Western Avenue to State Street
  • Eastside of South Swan Street from Jefferson Street to Madison Avenue
  • Eastside of South Swan Street from Madison Ave north five spaces
  • Westside of South Swan Street from Madison Avenue to Hamilton Street
  • Southside of State Street from Empire State Plaza entrance west six spaces

Road Closures:

  • All Washington Park-all roadways from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
  • Madison Avenue from Eagle Street to South Swan Street from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.
  • Madison Avenue from South Street to South Lake Avenue from 4 to 8:00 p.m.

Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker. You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!

Roadways will be closed from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.:

  • South Swan Street from Elm Street to Hamilton Street
  • Dove Street from Hamilton Street to Jefferson Street
  • Lark Street from Hamilton Street to Madison Avenue
  • Delaware Avenue from Jefferson Street to Madison Avenue
  • Knox Street from Dana Avenue to Madison Avenue
  • South Lake Avenue from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue
  • Hudson Avenue from Quail Street to South Lake Avenue
  • Elberon Place from Quail Street to South Lake Avenue
  • Western Avenue from Cortland Place to Washington Avenue (Sprague Place)
  • Thurlow Terrace from Western Avenue to the Dead End
  • Englewood Place from Western Avenue to the Dead End
  • Robin Street from Washington Avenue to Western Avenue
  • Sprague Place from Western Avenue to State Street
  • State Street from Robin Street to Henry Johnson Boulevard
  • Willett Street from Madison Avenue to State Street
  • Lancaster Street from Lark Street to Willett Street
  • Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street
  • Jefferson Street from Dove Street to South Swan Street