ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department has announced parking restrictions and road closures for Art on Lark. The event takes place on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be 90 “pop-up” vendors and 80 participating businesses in the corridor for this year’s Art on Lark celebration. Attendees can also enjoy the regular businesses Lark Street has to offer including cafés, restaurants, gift shops, and bars.
Parking restrictions:
- June 11, from 5 a.m. until June 12, at 2 p.m.
- Both sides of Lark Street from Hudson Avenue to State Street
- June 11, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Both sides of Lark Street from Madison Avenue to Hudson Avenue
- Both sides of Lark Street from State Street to Washington Avenue
- Both sides of Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street
Road closures:
- June 11, from 5 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m.
- Lark Street from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue
- Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street
- The following roadways will be open to local traffic only:
- Spring Street at Dove Street
- State Street at Henry Johnson Boulevard
- State Street at Willett Street
- Chestnut Street at Dove Street
- Lancaster Street at Dove Street
- Jay Street at Dove Street
- Hudson Avenue at Dove Street
- Hamilton Street at Dove Street
- Washington Park Roadway/Hudson Avenue at Willett Street
- Willett Street at Madison Avenue