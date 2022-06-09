ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department has announced parking restrictions and road closures for Art on Lark. The event takes place on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be 90 “pop-up” vendors and 80 participating businesses in the corridor for this year’s Art on Lark celebration. Attendees can also enjoy the regular businesses Lark Street has to offer including cafés, restaurants, gift shops, and bars.

Parking restrictions:

June 11, from 5 a.m. until June 12, at 2 p.m. Both sides of Lark Street from Hudson Avenue to State Street

June 11, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Both sides of Lark Street from Madison Avenue to Hudson Avenue Both sides of Lark Street from State Street to Washington Avenue Both sides of Hudson Avenue from Lark Street to Willett Street



Road closures: