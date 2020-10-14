Paper bag tax passes Albany Co. Legislature

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature voted in favor of a five cent tax on paper carryout bags in the county.

The vote passed 23 to 14.

All 23 yes votes came from democrats. Nine republicans and five democrats voted against the tax.

“Not only does this add costs to consumers, most of the tax collected goes to the state, not the county paying the bill,” said Legislator Mark Grimm (R-Guilderland). “At a time when the state is cutting aid to local governments, this takes money away from us and sends it to the state.”

