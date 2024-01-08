ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County has extended the deadline for the community development and nonprofit recovery grant programs to January 19 at 5 p.m. Organizations looking to apply can do so online.

According to Albany County’s website, the county was awarded Federal aid as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The county has approved a portion of the funds to go toward three major primary areas, including economic growth and recovery, community development and public health, and county infrastructure and workforce.

Organizations must choose to apply to either the community development grant program or the nonprofit recovery grant program. Those who apply to both will not be considered.