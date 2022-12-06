ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre will be showing free holiday movies on different days throughout the remainder of the month. The series, titled M&T Bank Holiday Movie Series presented by Wainschaf Associates, will be kicking off on Monday, December 12. The free movie series schedule is as follows:

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” – Monday, December 12 at 7 p.m.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” – Monday, December 19 at 7 p.m.

“A Christmas Story” – Friday, December 23 at 7 p.m.

“The Princess and the Frog” – Wednesday, December 28 at 1 p.m. (This will also be family fun day)

For each film, doors will open one hour before showtime and each event will have unique giveaways and activities. For family fun day, there will be an hour of crafts, face painting, games, and educational activities offered. One $50 Downtown Albany gift card, courtesy of the Downtown Albany BID will be given away at each movie.