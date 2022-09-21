ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre will host Get The Led Out on February 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, September 23 at 10 a.m., and can be found on the Palace’s website. Tickets start at $33.50 & $49.50 in advance, and will be $35.50 & $49.50 the day of the show. Box office hours are Monday – Friday Noon to 4 p.m. as well as select days and hours for events and sales.

Dubbed by some as “The American Led Zeppelin,” the Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians, with the intent to deliver Led Zeppelin live. Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and “Hey Hey What Can I Do.”

“Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”