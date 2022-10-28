ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — To promote a safe and happy Halloween, the Palace Theatre is hosting a free community event—trick-or-treat at the Palace—on Monday, October 31. There is no cost or ticket required to attend. Participants are invited to stop by anytime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Kids of all ages can walk through a themed version of the Palace, with special treats, spooks, and scares along the way. Costumes are welcomed and encouraged, with a contest on tap for the kids. Tunes will be provided by DJ TGIF.

The Palace Theatre is located at 19 Clinton Avenue, in Albany. For more information, visit the venue’s website.