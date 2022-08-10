ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre Community Block Party is returning Saturday, August 13 from noon to 4 p.m. in the area around the Palace. The event includes live music, family-friendly activities, vendors, and community organizations.

The event is free and open to the public. The block party also includes performances, face painting, balloon artists, games, food trucks, giveaways, and more.

Palace officials will be giving out free backpacks and school supplies, while supplies last. The first 300 people in attendance will also get tickets good for free food items created especially for the event.

The Palace is located at 19 Clinton Street in Albany. The event is sponsored by Price Chopper/Market 32, National Grid, CDTA, The Bender Family Foundation, and Hot 99.1FM.