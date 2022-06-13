ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre has announced its free “Summer in the City” movie series lineup. The lineup features movies for children and families.

The Palace said “Summer in the City” is one of several free and low-cost programs offered that positively impacts local children and families each year. For this movie series, the Palace targets outreach to low-income and underserved families in Albany.

Lineup

July 12: “Raya and the Last Dragon”

July 19: “Sing 2”

July 26: “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

August 2: “Clifford The Big Red Dog”

August 9: “Trolls World Tour”

August 16: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

August 23: “Luca”

August 30: “Encanto”

Doors open at noon and each movie is set to start at 1 p.m. You can get tickets to each movie for free on the Palace Theatre website.