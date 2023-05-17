ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre in Albany has announced its free “Summer in the City” movie lineup for 2023. The family-friendly movies run throughout July and August.

Lineup

July 11: “Turning Red”

July 18: “Coco”

July 25: “DC League of Superpets”

August 2: “Finding Nemo”

August 8: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

August 15: “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

August 22: “Spy Kids”

August 29: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

Doors open at noon with fun activities before the movie starts at 1 p.m. You can get tickets to each movie for free on the Palace Theatre website.