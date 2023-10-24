ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre in Albany has announced its M&T Bank Holiday Movie Series presented by Wainschaf Associates. The four free movie screenings will have family-friendly activities, photo ops, giveaways, and more.

Lineup

December 11: “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m.

December 18: “Elf” at 7 p.m.

December 22: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m.

December 27: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” at 1 p.m.

Although tickets are free, you still need to get them in advance on the Palace website. Large groups can reserve seats by calling 518-465-3335 ext. 121 or by emailing info@palacealbany.org.