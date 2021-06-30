Palace Theater reopening

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On June 30 at noon, the Palace Theater will be announcing its official reopening with an event hosted in the theatre lobby. They will begin its reopening with “Summer In The City”, a free family-friendly movie series. Guests and sponsors will also be in attendance to speak.

The Palace Performing Arts Center was established in 1984 and incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1989. The mission of the Palace is to bring world-class arts and entertainment to New York’s Capital Region, greatly enhancing the area’s cultural and economic development.

