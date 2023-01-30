BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, State Police stopped a vehicle on I-87 for a vehicle and traffic violation. Police discovered that the driver, Evan R. Person, 33, of Ozone Park, was intoxicated and driving with a 15-year-old passenger.

Person’s blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.10% and was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Intoxicated with a Child in the Vehicle. He was transported to the Town of Bethlehem Court for arraignment and remanded to Albany County Jail with a preliminary hearing set for February 1. The child was turned over to a third party.