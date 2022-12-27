ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Though temperatures have warmed in recent days from the Christmastime cold shot, “real feel” values in the overnight hours have prompted the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) to declare a Code Blue alert in Albany. The alert is expected to last from today, Tuesday, December 27, through Thursday, December 29.

Code Blue is an outreach, transportation, and shelter protocol to engage, move, and house homeless people in Albany who might otherwise remain unsheltered during times of extreme winter weather. It is called when the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees or less and/or 12 inches of snow is expected. The wind chill is a factor that is also considered when determining whether or not to declare a Code Blue alert.

Albany area shelters provide roughly 8,000 bed nights to homeless households in crisis on an annual basis, according to HATAS. In addition to shelter, homeless individuals and families are fed and clothed.

According to Albany Capital City Rescue Mission Chief of Staff David Poach, several adults served by Code Blue permanently leave the streets and are connected to long-term housing solutions. Aside from his facility, Albany County residents in need can also go to the Emergency Overflow Shelter at 646 State Street, or the IPH Safe Haven at 26 South Swan Street for shelter.

Every Social Services district in the state is required to operate a homeless Code Blue program. If you see someone in your New York County in need of assistance, reach out to your local homeless providers for more information.