Overnight ramp closures planned for I-90, Route 9 in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists of overnight lane closures in Albany. Exit 6A ramps from eastbound I-90 to both directions of I-787 in Albany will be fully closed for paving from October 27 at 10 p.m. until October 28 at 6 a.m.

Eastbound I-90 motorists wanting to go on I-787 will be detoured over the Patroon Island Bridge to Exit 7 for Washington Avenue in Rensselaer, where they can turn left to loop around to take westbound I-90 to reach I-787.

Motorists are also advised that the ramps from Route 9 (Henry Johnson Boulevard and Loudon Road) to eastbound I-90 will be fully closed for this work starting at October 27 at 9 p.m. until October 28 at 6 a.m. Route 9 motorists will be detoured to westbound I-90 to Exit 5 for Everett Road, where they can loop around to reach eastbound I-90.

DOT said motorists should watch for one lane to be closed on westbound I-90 and up to two lanes to be closed on eastbound I-90 approaching Exit 6A during these work hours.

These closures are part of an ongoing $15 million project to improve bridges along I-90 in Albany. All road work is weather dependent.

DOT reminds motorists to obey flaggers’ directions and slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

