ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than $600,000 in grants will be awarded to over 30 small businesses and nonprofits throughout the city. The funding is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“When we support our businesses we support our communities as a whole. Many of these engines of our economy were pushed to the brink because of the COVID pandemic and continue to feel the financial impacts from that crisis,” Congressman Paul Tonko said.

The city’s economic development organization, Capitalize Albany Corporation, will be administering $635,000 to 34 businesses and three nonprofit organizations, located in 15 different neighborhoods, through its Building Improvement Grants (BIG) program.

Organization President Sarah Reginelli says awardee selections were made strategically.

“The investments made possible through the ARPA and the BIG program will significantly strengthen these awarded businesses along with the neighborhoods and commercial districts they serve by fostering jobs, economic vitality and growth in Albany,” Reginelli said.

More than 90 percent of those selected are located in areas that serve low-to-moderate income areas, in “neighborhood strategy areas”.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan was joined by local leaders during Tuesday’s announcement and stressed the importance of having local control over distribution of federal funds.

“Every business that’s receiving a check from this pool of money are businesses that we’ve interacted with, that we know, that provided us with information. We see, touch and feel them, we know who they are,” Sheehan said.

Reginelli echoed the mayor’s sentiments, adding it was essential to find a balance between ensuring the application process was streamlined for busy owners and to thwart potential fraud.

Something that BIG recipient Zarina Jalal is thankful for after applying for other grants that came with a lot more hurdles.

“I’m grateful for that, cutting out the red tape and making it easier to access the funding,” Jalal said.

She’s the supervising pharmacist at Lincoln Pharmacy and the company was approved for a $4,999 microgrant to purchase new equipment.

Jalal says it will help free up staff to focus on more critical patient care.

“Driving that efficiency is really important so we can spend more time doing what’s important and that is treating people, caring for people and getting them the services they truly require,” Jalal said.

There are two funding avenues in the BIG program, major project grants – which range from $5,000 to $25,000 — and microgrants which will be awarded in the amount of $1,500 to $4,999.

Grant funding will be issued to recipients as reimbursements, after the completion of projects.