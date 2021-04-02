Over a dozen rally at the governor’s mansion as budget negotiations continue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over a dozen advocates, lawmakers, local tenants, and excluded workers stood outside the governor’s mansion Friday morning. Advocates were banging pots and pans and honking their horns as a “wake-up” call to the governor on taxing the rich.

Right now, there’s a push to increase taxes on the wealthy. However, republican lawmakers say there should be no tax increases.

Even though New York’s budget deadline has already passed, budget negotiations continue, and the legislature is slowly moving on bills. About ten bills still need to be passed ranging from general government to health and human services.

So far, as of Thursday night, only the debt services bill was passed. These services are projected to increase by nearly $1 billion in the new fiscal year.

Neither the State Senate nor the Assembly have session scheduled for Friday. Lawmakers hope to have a finalized budget by the end of this week or early next week.

State Comptroller Thomas Dinapoli says the biggest impact may be to state worker paychecks if the budget isn’t finalized by the end of next week.