ALBANY N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over $2.2 million in science grants have been awarded to five higher education institutions in the Capital Region, in order to fund research that includes improving STEM education and training the future workforce in semiconductor technology. These federal grants will also look to fund research on radio technology and more.

“The vision and dedication of researchers, professors and students in our very own Capital Region continue to drive transformative research and innovation here and around the world,” Congressman Paul Tonko said. “This pioneering work will help lift up and inspire talented young minds in their fields and carry our nation to new heights of scientific achievement. Congratulations to all involved on your success in developing these projects that have earned these well-deserved awards.”

Awardees