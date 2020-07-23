Over $130K in emergency grants awarded to Albany small businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Direct-reimbursement grants totaling $131,063 have been awarded to over 30 small businesses working to recover from ongoing economic challenges and setbacks.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of our local economy.” Kathy Sheehan

Mayor of AlbanY

Of those, 63% are minority or women-owned and 89% are in “neighborhood strategy” areas—neighborhoods targeted for strategic revitalization programming, like Arbor Hill, South End, North Albany, West Hill, and Capital Hill.

The goal for this round of emergency funds was reinvesting in those most at risk: local minority or women-owned businesses and those affected by vandalism and looting. To make the process easier and faster for those eligible applicants, application fees, and investment match requirements were waived. Applications were open for the entire month of June.

“It is extremely gratifying that we have been able to move quickly to allocate these resources in a way that they can do the most good, supporting local businesses that are struggling to survive due to forces beyond their control,” said Albany Community Development Agency Director Faye Andrews. “I am hopeful that these grant funds help business owners keep their doors open and strengthen their operations.”

This round of grants gave up to $10,000 to small businesses and commercial property owners for exterior renovations or repairs on things like signs, windows, storefronts, and entrances, doors, masonry, painting, and damaged decorative details. The emergency response funds come from Albany’s Small Business Façade Improvement and Retail Grant programs, which are administered by Capitalize Albany Corporation.

A GoFundMe campaign to support the initiative received over $3,000 from over two dozen donors in the greater Albany community. “Our community pulled together and demonstrated a deep and ongoing commitment to the health and welfare of the businesses that contribute so significantly to the fabric of our City,” said Capitalize Albany Corporation president Sarah Reginelli.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES