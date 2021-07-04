Over 1,000 National Grid customers without power

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to National Grid’s outage map, there are about 1,270 customer households in the area of Albany Shaker Road between Loudonville, the Crossings at Colonie, and Shaker Road Elementary School that are without power.

Be aware that traffic signals in the area may be out. Please drive with caution and be mindful of pedestrians.

A viewer reported that his house lost power just before the fireworks ended. National Grid has not yet predicted what time power might be restored in the area.