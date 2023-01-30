GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A total of 117 firearms were turned over to sheriff’s deputies at Albany County’s first gun buyback over the weekend. The event was held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Westmere Fire Department in Guilderland.

Event organizers offered up to $200 for pistols and handguns. Another $100 was given to anyone who brought in a rifle or long gun, and inoperable weapons were good for $50 apiece.

Officials say those who handed in a firearm were given their monetary award, no questions asked. “Sometimes folks will bring in guns that came to them when a loved one passed,” a spokesperson for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. “And they, you know, they have a bunch of guns that their spouse or a family member owned, and they aren’t really going to use them and don’t know what to do with them. So, this is a way to bring those down and have them disposed of properly.”

The sheriff’s office handed out more than $10,000 to people who turned in various firearms. Some of them were deemed illegal, they said.