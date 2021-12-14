Outgoing Colonie Town Supervisor honored by Albany County

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County honored outgoing Colonie Town Supervisor Paula Mahan on Tuesday as their Citizen of the Month.

Mahan chose to not run for re-election this past year, leaving her post after 14 years. She said she’s enjoyed working with so many different people during her time in local government, and she is most proud of her progress in balancing the town’s finances, even during difficult economic times.

“At this point, I feel very good about leaving a really good foundation for the Supervisor-elect,” she said. “I just really enjoy working with people, and I think the results speak for themselves.”

Mahan said she will take the next part of her life one day at a time and is looking forward to spending more time with her family.