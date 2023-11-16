GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op is set to open a new location in Crossgates Mall. According to the company, the store is set to open in the fall of 2024.

REI Co-op sells apparel, gear and accessories for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports, and more. You can check out their products on the REI website.

In Crossgates, the store will be about 25,000-square-feet and feature a full-service bike, ski, and snowboard shop, as well as online pick-up in-store and curbside pick-up. REI expects to hire 50 employees for the Crossgates store. If interested, you can apply on the REI website.

“We’ve long recognized the opportunity to serve REI members and the broader outdoor community in the Capital Region,” said Sonny Russell, REI regional director. “We’re grateful for the loyalty of our members in Upstate New York who shop online or travel to one of our northeast stores. We look forward to serving them locally and building partnerships with nonprofits doing incredible work to create belonging in the outdoors.”

This will be REI Co-op’s sixth store in New York State after its Ithaca location opens in summer 2024. Other New York locations include Carle Place, Huntington Station, Manhattan, and Rochester.