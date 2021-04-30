Ostroff Assoc. pledges $25K to support Feed Albany

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bowls of ingredients for a restaurant chef

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Feed Albany announced that Albany-based Ostroff Associates has pledged $25,000 to match the goal of their Spring 2021 fundraising campaign.

Feed Albany, which currently utilizes commercial kitchens in Downtown Albany to produce meals, is using the fundraiser to support moving to its own facility in Sheridan Hollow and outfitting a fully functioning commercial kitchen.

To date, Feed Albany has raised more than $400,000 from donors across the Capital Region since its founding in 2020. The donation from Ostroff Associates is the second largest one-time donation to Feed Albany.

“We take our role as community stewards very seriously, and when we saw the amazing work the Feed Albany team was doing during the pandemic, we knew we had to step up and help,” said Rick Ostroff, president and CEO, Ostroff Associates. “Food insecurity is an issue our firm is dedicated to combating. By supporting this great organization, we are making strides in that fight here in Albany.”

The $25,000 donation from Ostroff Associates will be used to expand and continue Feed Albany’s operations. Feed Albany produces more than 1,500 meals a week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire