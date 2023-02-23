ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jane Curtin, an original member of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” will visit the University at Albany (UAlbany) on Saturday, April 29, for two events. Both events will be at the UAlbany Performing Arts Center on the uptown University at Albany campus at 1400 Washington Avenue.

Curtin will partake in an on-stage interview as part of “The Creative Life: A Conversation Series” at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Later at 7:30 p.m., she will be a part of the cast of “Selected Shorts,” a live version of the weekly public radio show that airs on WAMC Northeast Public Radio. Tickets can be purchased in advance, ranging from $10-$15 for that event.

Curtin started with Saturday Night Live in its first season in 1975 and stayed with the show until the 1979-1980 season. She went on to star in “Kate & Allie” from 1984 through 1989, winning back-to-back Emmy Awards in 1984 and 1985. She also starred in “Unforgettable,” “The Librarian,” and had guest appearances on “The Good Wife,” “United We Fall,” and “The Good Fight.” Her movie credits include “Antz,” “I Love You, Man,” The Heat,” and more.