ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Go go Power Rangers! If you’ve ever wanted to meet a real power ranger, now’s your chance! The original black and pink power rangers are coming to Colonie Center in September 2023.

Walter Jones, the black ranger, and Catherine Sutherland, the pink ranger, from the hit TV series “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,” will appear at Heroes Hideout in Colonie Center on September 30. Visit the Heroes Hideout website for more information and power ranger paraphernalia you can buy.