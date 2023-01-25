ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An organic herbal store officially opened its new location in the Empire State Plaza. Green Sugar Leaf Farms sells more than 40 organic teas as well as smoothies, elderberry syrup and more.

The owners previously worked in insurance. They said the goal is to help people stay healthy without relying on medicine.

“I think a lot of people would love to be healthy, or would like to be healthy, they just don’t know where to look or how to educate themselves, so we’d like to create a platform where somebody can come in and educate themselves,” owner Selma Ogresevic said.

The owners held a soft opening in November, and they already have some regular customers. If you’re interested, the shop is located on the north end of the concourse next to SEFCU.