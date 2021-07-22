Orange Co. man arrested for attempting to steal used cooking oil

Lenin Sepulveda, 34, of Middletown, was arrested by Colonie police for allegedly attempting to steal used cooking oil from a Wolf Road restaurant. (NEWS10)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie police made an arrest after they spotted a man attempting to steal used cooking oil from a Wolf Road restaurant.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police observed Lenin Sepulveda, of Middletown, in the process of, or about to, steal used cooking oil from a restaurant dumpster. He was charged with Possession of Burglar Tools.

He was arraigned and released to the supervision of probation.

The 34-year old was also arrested by Colonie police in March for a similar crime that took place in September 2020. At that time, police said Sepulveda was caught stealing used cooking oil by a local restaurant owner and hit the restaurant owner with his vehicle while fleeing the scene.

For that case, he was charged with Robbery in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Petit Larceny. The case is still pending in court.

Colonie police are seeing an increase in the theft of used cooking oil, which can be used in several consumer products once properly processed. If you see suspicious activity around commercial locations or dumpsters, you are asked to contact police.