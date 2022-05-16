ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Valley Casting announced Monday, May 9 that they are holding an open casting call for a feature film, called “Brother’s Blood.” The call is virtual and is open to residents within two hours of Albany. No transportation or housing will be provided for the shoot.

Along with your recorded audition, you are asked to submit a second recording with your slate which includes your name, union status, and your city and state where you live. If you are booked for a speaking role and are SAG-AFTRA eligible, you will be paid $686 per day.

The deadline for submitting an audition is May 20 at 6:00 p.m. To apply, visit the Hudson Valley Casting company’s website.

Those hired for this production will need to show their vaccination cards and will be checked by the casting company’s COVID-19 team. According to the new Return to the Work requirement, all cast and crew must have been up-to-date with their vaccines, including boosters, by March 15.