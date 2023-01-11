ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 518 Gives fundraiser is coming up in February, and this weekend is your chance to audition to be a part of it. The Center for Disability Services is looking for singers and dancers to perform.

Open auditions are from noon to 4 p.m. at Colonie Center on Saturday, January 14. Vocalists, musicians, and small choral and dance troupes with an audition piece no longer than three minutes can try out. Call (518) 944-2107 or send an email to schedule an audition or show up to the tryouts in the mall area outside the L.L. Bean Store.

This leads up to the 518GIVES broadcast at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 5 on FOX 23, a community tradition of over 60 years. Funds are raised for the Center for Disability Services, Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center, HII-Tech Incubator, Prospect Center in Queensbury, and St. Margaret’s Center.