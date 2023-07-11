GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People in Albany County enjoyed fresh air on Tuesday as a new outdoor gym opened to the public. The 2,000 sq. ft. MVP Healthcare Fitness Center at Tawasentha Park in Guilderland features a variety of exercise equipment with hands-on tutorials.

Town officials said the purpose of the project is to give everyone equal access to fitness.

“This is a huge park, and it has a lot to offer, but this facility in particular adds another element,” Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber said. “We want to make sure that people have opportunities. This may not be for everyone, but it will serve some people. We want to make sure that we give people the options where they can best exercise where they feel comfortable and what not.”

Multiple events will be taking place at the outdoor gym this summer. You can sign up for fitness classes run by a personal trainer. Walk-ins are also welcome.