COHOES, N.Y . (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes announced that Ontario Street will be closed on Wednesday, December 13, for emergency bridge repairs. Ontario Street will be closed from River Street to Kosciusko Avenue.

There will be a detour route on Park Avenue and Bridge Avenue. Access to Ontario Street east of 787 will be prohibited.

Repairs may continue into Thursday, December 14, and Friday, December 15. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.