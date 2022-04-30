ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany Permanent Professional Firefighters Association, one person was reported shot just before midnight Friday night. The alleged shooting took place near the intersection of Grand Street and Madison Avenue, in the South End.

Firefighter EMT/Paramedics responded to the scene and shut down the road in the area for a short amount of time. There has been no word on the victim’s condition, as of Saturday morning.

Details on this situation are limited, as an investigation is still ongoing. If you have a news tip or would like to submit pictures or videos from the scene, you may email us at news@news10.com.