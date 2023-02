COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash at the intersection of Sand Creek and Wolf Road in Colonie resulted in a woman being hospitalized. According to the Colonie Police Department, she had to be helped out of her car by firefighters. Police say her injuries are non-life threatening.

Image from scene of the crash, truck being towed away

The crash initially left one left lane closed, but Colonie Police say the roadway is now open.