One dead in Magnum Street fire in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One 24-year-old woman died in a fire on Magnum Street in Cohoes on Saturday. She was in the home by herself.

The Cohoes Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of a first-floor structure fire at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. Reports of the Magnum Street fire said an individual or individuals were trapped inside. When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was already spreading to the second floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“This is a difficult day in Cohoes. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and with all of those affected by today’s fire.” Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler

The deceased woman’s name will be withheld until her family has been notified.

If you or someone you know has any information about the fire, contact the Cohoes Detectives at (518) 233-2146, or via the confidential tip line: (518) 233-2161.

The fire chief Joseph Fahd says no firefighters were injured putting out the flames.

The Mayor’s Office and the American Red Cross staff helped relocate residents displaced by the fire.

