ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with lawn care professionals, is expanding into the area. The app, which operates in 48 states, will be launching this week in Albany.

People can use the on-demand service to list their lawns with lawn care needs they have and a service date. Local, vetted professionals can then bid on their properties using Google Street, aerial images and any other details the homeowner provides.

Customers can choose who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price. Once a vendor has completed the service, they will send a time-stamped photo of their finished work, and then the homeowners can pay using the app, as well as set up further appointments.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Albany find reliable, safe, and local lawn care.” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

To try the service out, visit GreenPal.