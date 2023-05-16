ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Northeastern Fine Jewelry has purchased Olde Saratoga Coin and rebranded it as Olde Saratoga Coin & Jewelry. Olde Saratoga Coin & Jewelry has locations at 1593 Central Avenue in Colonie and 385 Broadway in Saratoga Springs.

“Coins have always been one of my passions and how we got our start in business back in 1980,” said Ray Bleser, owner of Northeastern Fine Jewelry. “Our original store was Northeastern Coin Gallery in Schenectady. For me, returning to my roots is deeply nostalgic, intensely gratifying and truly exciting.”

In 1985, Northeastern Coin Gallery was reincorporated as Northeastern Fine Jewelry. With locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Glens Falls, the store has world-renowned brands, diamonds, engagement rings, wedding bands, watches and estate items. Northeastern Fine Jewelry will continue to operate under its own name at those locations.

“When we initially turned our focus to fine jewelry back in 1985, it was to meet the growing demand of the times. But my love for coins has never waned,” Bleser said. “Coin collecting will never go out of style, nor will buying or selling vintage and estate jewelry, gold and silver jewelry or diamonds and gemstones from any era.”

Olde Saratoga Coin was founded in 1988. The rebrand reflects the addition of jewelry to its coins, precious metals, sterling silver, paper money, pocket watches and Swiss watches. In 2022, Olde Saratoga Coin & Jewelry in Colonie underwent upgrades and renovations while its store in Saratoga Springs relocated from 219 Broadway to 385 Broadway.