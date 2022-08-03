BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Old Ravena Road in Coeymans and Bethlehem is set to close starting August 8 at 7 a.m. for a bridge replacement. The road ends at Route 9W on both sides.

The Albany County Department of Public Works said the closure is until further notice. There will be no thru traffic allowed, including emergency vehicles. A signed detour will be in place alerting drivers to use Route 9W.

If you have any questions, you can call the Albany County Department of Public Works at (518) 765-2786.