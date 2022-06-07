ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A suspicious death that occurred on Tuesday, May 31, on Old Hickory Drive in Albany, is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Albany Police Department responded around 9:15 a.m. on May 31 to a unit within the Loudon Arms Apartments to check the welfare of a tenant. Upon arrival, officers found Ahsid Hemmingway-Powell, 30, dead in her apartment.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039.

As always, 100% anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers on their website. If you prefer, you can also download the free P3 Tips app to your cell phone.