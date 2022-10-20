LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Galleria 7 Market in Latham will be hosting an Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include live music, food, and alcoholic beverages. All are welcome, attendees must be 21 and up to purchase beer, and a live DJ will be playing for the entertainment.

A list of the artisan food vendors in attendance will include:

  • Herbie’s Burgers
  • Shalimar Express
  • La Capital Tacos
  • Charlie’s Streetfood
  • Viva Empanadas
  • Three Pastas
  • Kobe Hibachi
  • Power Surge Juice and Smoothies
  • Falafel Express