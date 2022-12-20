ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) has announced they’ll be hosting free evening fitness classes at the Empire State Plaza, starting January 3, set to run through March 30. The classes will be held at Cornerstone at the Plaza, held every Tuesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Just in time for those who made getting in shape part of their New Year’s resolution, the Winter Fitness at the Plaza program helps New Yorkers living and working in Albany and throughout the Capital District maintain an active and healthy lifestyle throughout the year,” OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “We want to thank our generous sponsor, Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York, and our Pilates instructors from the Hot Yoga Spot and our Zumba instructor Anzala for joining OGS to provide the State workforce and the public with this opportunity to keep fit.”

The classes will be open to everyone of all ages, regardless of fitness level or experience. The Cornerstone at the Plaza is located between the Corning Tower and The Egg Center for the Performing Arts. The classes offered will be “Pilates with the Hot Yoga Spot” on Tuesdays, and “Zumba with Anzala” on Thursdays.