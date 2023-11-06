ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) announced an auction of surplus vehicles, highway equipment, and other miscellaneous items on Wednesday, November 15, at 9:30 a.m. in Albany. For information on specific items and terms of sale, you may visit the OGS website, email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov, or call (518) 457-6335.

The auction will take place at the NYS Office of General Servies, Harriman State Office Campus Auction Lot, at 1220 Washington Avenue in Albany.