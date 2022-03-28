ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is seeking vendors for its lunchtime vending program at the Empire State Plaza and Herriman State Office Building Campus in Albany. Food truck owners are urged to submit applications to participate.

The OGS lunchtime food vending program serves hundreds of New York State employees and visitors between May and mid-October. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.

Food trucks can begin returning to the West Capital Park on Monday, March 28. Trucks can set up shop in the park on either State Street or Washington Avenue, and vending hours have been set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Applications, as well as information about the food vending program, can be found online on New York State’s Empire State Plaza website. If you own a food truck and would like additional information, you can contact the OGS Convention and Cultural Events Office at (518) 474-4759 or email cityclerk@albanyny.gov.