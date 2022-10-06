ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off various surplus warehouse equipment in Albany. The auction is set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Campus at 1220 Washington Avenue.

A 13% buyer’s premium will be charged on all purchases. You can view the specific details and photos of the items on the OGS website.

Items up for auction