ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off various surplus warehouse equipment in Albany. The auction is set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Campus at 1220 Washington Avenue.

A 13% buyer’s premium will be charged on all purchases. You can view the specific details and photos of the items on the OGS website.

Items up for auction

  • Toner and printer parts
  • Computer equipment
  • Office supplies
  • Boots (various sizes)
  • Camera equipment
  • Lights
  • Lockboxes and locks
  • Microfilm from The New York Times
  • Dry erase easels
  • Fiber optic cables
  • Latex gloves and toilet paper
  • Antique floor safe
  • Chairs
  • Cabinets
  • File cabinets
  • Tables
  • Lockers
  • Bookcases
  • TVs
  • Dolly
  • Whiteboards
  • Wrestling mats
  • Crates
  • Xerox machines
  • Field hockey sticks
  • Desk lamps
  • Entertainment centers
  • Twin beds
  • Headboards
  • Packages of paper bags
  • Coolers
  • Freezers
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Ladders
  • Desks