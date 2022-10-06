ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is set to auction off various surplus warehouse equipment in Albany. The auction is set for October 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Harriman State Campus at 1220 Washington Avenue.
A 13% buyer’s premium will be charged on all purchases. You can view the specific details and photos of the items on the OGS website.
Items up for auction
- Toner and printer parts
- Computer equipment
- Office supplies
- Boots (various sizes)
- Camera equipment
- Lights
- Lockboxes and locks
- Microfilm from The New York Times
- Dry erase easels
- Fiber optic cables
- Latex gloves and toilet paper
- Antique floor safe
- Chairs
- Cabinets
- File cabinets
- Tables
- Lockers
- Bookcases
- TVs
- Dolly
- Whiteboards
- Wrestling mats
- Crates
- Xerox machines
- Field hockey sticks
- Desk lamps
- Entertainment centers
- Twin beds
- Headboards
- Packages of paper bags
- Coolers
- Freezers
- Fire extinguishers
- Ladders
- Desks