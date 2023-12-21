COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report indicates that offshore wind projects at the Port of Albany and the Port of Coeymans would support thousands of jobs and billions in financial activity. The report says that these benefits would transform local communities, schools, and businesses.

The assessment talliess:

Up to 10,000 construction jobs

Over 3,200 permanent jobs

Up to $5 billion in economic impact

The Capital Region’s wind turbine manufacturing scene is growing, with the Port of Albany construction already underway and the Port of Coeymans project set for 2024.

The assessment comes from the owners and operators of the ports, along with the Center for Economic Growth, Advance Albany County Alliance, and National Grid’s Strategic Economic Development Program.

Take a look at the report below: