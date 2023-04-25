ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An official groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday on a revitalization project in downtown Albany. Work is already underway on the Clinton Market Collective, which is located next to the Albany Skyway.

Officials redesigned the space with the goal of bringing in startup businesses, local artists, events and more. Organizers said the location has a lot of potential.

“This site will be what you make of it,” Capitalize Albany VP Ashley Mohl said. “If you want this gateway to be New York’s Capital City gateway — active and engaging destination for the local community and the region as a whole to enjoy — then we need to continue to have your help and support.”

The project received funding from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Officials hope to open the new space next spring.