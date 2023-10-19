ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of Victim Services filed a petition, on behalf of Elana Radin, to freeze assets belonging to Jacob Klein. Earlier this month, Klein was convicted of killing Radin’s husband, Philip Rabadi, in April 2022. The prosecution successfully argued Klein planned to murder Rabadi shortly after finding out Rabadi and Radin were married.

The petition was first reported by the Times Union. The filing cites the “Son of Sam” law which notifies crime victims anytime a convicted person of a “specified crime” is about to receive funds and allows victims to request to freeze that money if they intend to sue for damages.

According to the filing, Radin’s attorney advised OVS Klein has a significant amount of money in multiple bank accounts and believes those funds could be used up quickly. Exhibits show Klein’s bank accounts with TD Ameritrade and NBT Bank total $660,872.

The court filings include an affidavit from Radin, in which she said Klein was a manipulative ex-boyfriend who “systematically stalked, planned, bound, tortured, and murdered my husband.”

During the trial, Radin testified about her relationship with Klein, which ended in 2017. In the affidavit, she said she intends to bring a civil lawsuit against Klein, following his conviction, and that his ability to use his money could present a danger to her, her family and “the community as a whole.”

Klein is scheduled to be sentenced for killing Rabadi in Albany County Court on Dec. 8, and appear in this matter on Dec. 28.

News10 reached out to Radin’s attorney for comment, we have not heard back.